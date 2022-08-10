Breeze adds 2 nonstop flights from Charleston to west coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways on Wednesday announced the addition of two new nonstop flights from Charleston International Airport.

Beginning in November, the airline will add twice-weekly nonstop flights from Charleston to Los Angeles, California and Phoenix, Arizona.

Flights to Phoenix will begin Nov. 2 with service Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The twice-weekly Los Angeles flights will begin Nov. 4 with service on Fridays and Mondays.

The airline says it will also add a six-day-a-week service to Provo, Utah and a daily flight to Los Angeles that will begin on Nov. 2. The flights are part of Breeze’s “BreezeThru” service and the flights will make one stop, but no plane change.

“This is a major milestone in delivering the first low-cost, non-stop air service to Phoenix, Airport Director and CEO Elliott Summey said. Service to both Phoenix and Los Angeles from Charleston International Airport has been a key strategic objective for Team CHS that will allow both business and leisure travelers convenient access to and from some of the most important airport gateways to the world.”

The new cities bring the total number of cities served from Charleston to 21.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.