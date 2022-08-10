SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Breeze adds 2 nonstop flights from Charleston to west coast

Breeze Airways on Wednesday announced the addition of two new nonstop flights from Charleston...
Breeze Airways on Wednesday announced the addition of two new nonstop flights from Charleston International Airport.(Breeze Airways)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways on Wednesday announced the addition of two new nonstop flights from Charleston International Airport.

Beginning in November, the airline will add twice-weekly nonstop flights from Charleston to Los Angeles, California and Phoenix, Arizona.

Flights to Phoenix will begin Nov. 2 with service Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The twice-weekly Los Angeles flights will begin Nov. 4 with service on Fridays and Mondays.

The airline says it will also add a six-day-a-week service to Provo, Utah and a daily flight to Los Angeles that will begin on Nov. 2. The flights are part of Breeze’s “BreezeThru” service and the flights will make one stop, but no plane change.

“This is a major milestone in delivering the first low-cost, non-stop air service to Phoenix, Airport Director and CEO Elliott Summey said. Service to both Phoenix and Los Angeles from Charleston International Airport has been a key strategic objective for Team CHS that will allow both business and leisure travelers convenient access to and from some of the most important airport gateways to the world.”

The new cities bring the total number of cities served from Charleston to 21.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of...
Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure
Erica Taylor’s position was eliminated and she was terminated last week in a surprise move.
School board attempts, fails to reinstate fired employee
A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that...
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter
North Charleston Police say the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of...
North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2
Jeron Laren McCants, 34, will face multiple charges after escaping from custody and leading...
Man charged after chase through Dorchester County neighborhood in stolen truck

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Deputies search for missing Berkeley Co. teen
The Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he attempted to rob two people...
Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home
Through the grant, the three organizations will develop the Lowcountry Careers Collaborative in...
Three Charleston organizations awarded grant to address barriers to better the healthcare system
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Three Charleston organizations awarded grant to address barriers to better the healthcare system