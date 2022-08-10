Charleston Co. School District fires principal accused of misconduct

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former principal at Septima P. Clark Corporate Academy has been fired after an internal investigation found she frequently made comments of a sexual nature using explicit language. In the termination letter, obtained exclusively by Live 5 News, Carolyn Anderson is accused of unprofessional conduct.

“Specifically, the report indicates that over the course of this past school year you regularly made inappropriate remarks directly to staff members. I have reviewed your pattern of behavior, which is in violation of policies of the Board of Trustees, and have decided to recommend the termination of your employment with the Charleston County School District,” the letter reads. It is signed by Superintendent Don Kennedy.

In the termination letter, dated Aug. 1, Kennedy says she made sexual comments using explicit language and accused her of demeaning staff members, and using personally insulting language.

“You were openly critical of your assistant principal, stating publicly that you had never wanted her to be selected for that position,” the letter reads. “Your lack of professionalism has been demonstrated in video footage of the front office. . . The District has lost confidence in your ability to perform your duties in a professional manner.”

Anderson’s lawyer, Edward Pritchard, says they disagree with the decision to terminate her and will fight the allegations.

“Ms. Anderson and I vehemently disagree with the baseless allegations contained in the Charleston County School District’s letter of Aug. 1, 2022,” Pritchard said. “We are in the process of appealing Ms. Anderson’s termination, and, if need be, we will take legal action. We find it disturbing that the district chose to terminate Ms. Anderson rather than addressing the situation in a less severe manner. The district’s conduct is, however, is hardly surprising given its recent pattern of terminating other long-term committed and valuable employees.”

Anderson was made the interim principal of Clark Academy at the beginning of the school year. She was promoted to principal on April 22. Four days later she was placed on paid administrative leave after allegations of misconduct surfaced from a complaint made to the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission in February.

An employee who was disposed of in the investigation claimed Anderson would talk about former male co-workers at North Charleston High School, specifically discussing their bodies and genitalia. Anderson, the employee said, would also talk about her own sex life with her husband while in the front office.

The employee testified she was also the target of similarly inappropriate sexual comments. On one such occasion, Anderson told her, in graphic detail, that the employee needed to have sex to “straighten her out,” according to the deposition.

The district would not comment beyond confirming that Anderson was let go.

