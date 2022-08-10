Charleston leaders to discuss plans for affordable housing project on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday afternoon Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review is discussing plans for a $24 million affordable housing project on King Street.

The 55-unit project will run along the lowline and connect the new development to the rest of the city

The Lowline Housing Project will include studios, all the way up to three-bedroom units. The city said they want the project to address affordability for all income spectrums.

It’ll be intended for people who make 30% or less of the medium income, all the way up to those who make 80%, according to the city.

Right now, it is still in its preliminary design phase. Assuming they continue to meet requirements, the developers said they want to start construction within the first quarter of next year.

The city contributed the land and $1.5 million toward the project. The rest of the funding comes from other sources, including the low-income housing tax credit program.

Robert Summerfield, Charleston’s Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability, said the city has lost a significant population on the peninsula, many of which contribute to the service industry in the city of Charleston. He said it is an exciting project, and he hopes it will reactivate the lowline area.

“Not only is it an affordable housing project, which is great, but it also creates some activation and utilization between the project and the development, and the lowline,” Summerfield said.

The developers said, if all goes as planned, they hope to begin leasing units in the summer of 2024.

