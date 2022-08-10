Charleston Men’s Basketball Announces Home Non-Conference Slate

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- College of Charleston men’s basketball has revealed its six-game 2022-23 non-conference home schedule on Tuesday. The Cougars will tip off Pat Kelsey’s second campaign at the helm on Monday, November 7 against Chattanooga at TD Arena.

CofC is slated to open the season at home for the sixth time in the last seven years when the Cougars host Chattanooga on Monday, November 7 in the 33rd all-time meeting between the former SoCon foes. The Cougars defeated the Mocs, 68-66, in Chattanooga last season.

Charleston will host 2022 A-10 champion Richmond at TD Arena for the first time on Monday, November 14. Following the Cougars’ participation in the 2022 ESPN Charleston Classic on November 17-20, CofC’s home non-conference schedule will resume on Wednesday, November 23 when Kelsey and company welcome Kent State to The Six for the fourth all-time meeting between the Cougars and Golden Flashes.

The Cougars meet Old Dominion for the fourth time on Tuesday, November 29 looking to improve to 4-0 all-time against the Monarchs. Charleston will round out its home non-conference slate with North Greenville on Sunday, December 11 and Stetson on Wednesday, December 14. CofC’s matchup with Stetson marks the 14th meeting with the Hatters in the Cougars’ Division I era and only the second since 2022.

The remainder of Charleston’s non-conference schedule as well as the CAA league slate will be finalized at a later date.

