SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

City of Charleston asks for community involvement for next step of the Peninsula Plan

The city is now requesting proposals from businesses and people who have a good framework for...
The city is now requesting proposals from businesses and people who have a good framework for future and urban design.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in more than 20 years, the City of Charleston is working on a new plan to guide development throughout the Peninsula; But the next step in the process requires people with a certain skill set to become involved.

Robert Summerfield, who is overseeing the city’s peninsula plan, said that community involvement and engagement are going to be crucial to the project’s outcome.

The plan looks to guide development and investments for the coming decades.

The city is now requesting proposals from businesses and people who have a good framework for future and urban design. They are looking for either a planning firm or multiple firms with different skillsets such as graphic design and community engagement.

“For me, it is always important to have that community involvement in the planning process,” Summerfield said. “So that we are sure that while we are bringing our expertise and education to a project that’s really reflective of community goals and community voice.”

The city has set a timeline for the project to take anywhere from 12 to 18 months but is aiming for the 12-month mark. Summerfield said they have never had a plan like the peninsula plan before.

“This project is different from other proposal projects. We are requesting very specific services,” he said.

Proposals are due at noon on Aug. 23. Click here to find out where to submit proposals.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of...
Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure
Jeron Laren McCants, 34, will face multiple charges after escaping from custody and leading...
Man charged after chase through Dorchester County neighborhood in stolen truck
Erica Taylor’s position was eliminated and she was terminated last week in a surprise move.
School board attempts, fails to reinstate fired employee
North Charleston Police say the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of...
North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2
A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that...
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter

Latest News

Police responded to Cru Cafe on Pinckney Street around 3:50 p.m. after receiving a call about...
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
Jeron Laren McCants, 34, will face multiple charges after escaping from custody and leading...
Man charged after chase through Dorchester County neighborhood in stolen truck
In the termination letter, dated Aug. 1, Don Kennedy says Carolyn Anderson made sexual comments...
Charleston Co. School District fires principal accused of misconduct
The Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he attempted to rob two people...
Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home