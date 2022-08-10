City of Charleston asks for community involvement for next step of the Peninsula Plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in more than 20 years, the City of Charleston is working on a new plan to guide development throughout the Peninsula; But the next step in the process requires people with a certain skill set to become involved.

Robert Summerfield, who is overseeing the city’s peninsula plan, said that community involvement and engagement are going to be crucial to the project’s outcome.

The plan looks to guide development and investments for the coming decades.

The city is now requesting proposals from businesses and people who have a good framework for future and urban design. They are looking for either a planning firm or multiple firms with different skillsets such as graphic design and community engagement.

“For me, it is always important to have that community involvement in the planning process,” Summerfield said. “So that we are sure that while we are bringing our expertise and education to a project that’s really reflective of community goals and community voice.”

The city has set a timeline for the project to take anywhere from 12 to 18 months but is aiming for the 12-month mark. Summerfield said they have never had a plan like the peninsula plan before.

“This project is different from other proposal projects. We are requesting very specific services,” he said.

Proposals are due at noon on Aug. 23. Click here to find out where to submit proposals.

