Cold front to bring big changes later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another hot and humid day is expected with a few afternoon storms to cool some of you down! Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches today. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at our beaches today. Limit how far out in the water you go - keep kids/inexperienced swimmers in the shallow water today. Hit or miss afternoon storms may linger into the evening hours in spots. We’ll turn dry overnight with a rainfree Thursday morning expected. A few afternoon storms are possible again on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will arrive on Friday. This front will bring a good chance of showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. The front will push south of our area Friday leading to a dry, sunny weekend with lower humidity and temperatures not as hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s this weekend with morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

TROPICS: Still watching the tropical wave in the distant Atlantic Ocean. No signs of development and the National Hurricane Center only has odds at 30% for this wave to develop into a tropical depression. We’ll continue to watch!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Lower Humidity. High 88.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Lower Humidity. High 87.

