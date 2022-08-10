Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Ladson vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified an 18-year-old woman killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Sunday morning.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Samantha Hines, 18, from Ladson, died at a hospital Monday around 12:40 p.m.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “serious” crash around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Road.

“Investigators from CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit determined that a Kia sedan was westbound on Highway 78 when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and into the grass shoulder, where it struck the pedestrian walking westbound,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

The crash left Highway 78 closed for several hours while deputies investigated.

William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged in the incident with driving on the wrong side of the road, violation of beginner’s permit and multiple drug charges.

After being arrested, Grant was also charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of contraband after marijuana was found on him in custody, deputies say.

Grant was released on bond Monday. Investigators say additional charges are possible.

Meanwhile, CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit is still investigating.

