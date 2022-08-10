Couple searches for answers after wheel falls on car on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Margaret Holseberg and her husband were driving west on I-26 on the morning of July 27 when something terrifying happened.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the vehicle was struck by a tire.

“This wheel just bounced in front of the car and crashed into the hood of our car,” Holseberg said.

It happened as they reached the Highway 78 overpass. Holseberg said it happened too fast for her husband to swerve or stop. Her husband was then able to get the car off to the side of the road out of traffic.

Their car is totaled, but Holseberg says they are lucky to be alive.

“I’d say a few more inches, and I wouldn’t be sitting here today,” she said.

Now they are trying to figure out what happened and they are running through every possible scenario.

“It could have been on a large truck carrying tires to a dump site,” she said. “It could have been a wrecker towing a truck and it came off.”

She says their only conclusion is that the wheel must have come from the overpass above.

“I really hope that no one did it on purpose, but if that’s the case I would like to see them caught and prosecuted.”

The couple has reached out to both the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and highway patrol.

