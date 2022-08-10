SC Lottery
Deputies search for missing Berkeley Co. teen

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Alexis Damitz was at her home on Witch Hazel Street in Summerville around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies say.

Deputies say she left her home on foot and has not been in contact with her family.

She is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall and 110 pounds with brown or red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412.

