Deputies searching for 3 missing juveniles in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say three juveniles ran away from a facility in the Georgetown area Wednesday afternoon.

The juveniles were last seen at the American Marine Institute facility just before 6 p.m., according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Because of their age, no booking photos were released

They are described as boys between the ages of 14 and 16 wearing khaki pants, white T-shirts and black slides.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.