Man in custody after chase Dorchester County neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say one man is in custody after trying to escape from law enforcement.

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center.

Garrett Wild said his doorbell security camera captured footage of a chase involving a blue box truck and several Dorchester County Sheriff’s vehicles on Travelers Rest Boulevard in the Quail Arbor subdivision.

Lt. Rick Carson said it was a wanted subject who tried to get away but was arrested.

Deputies have not yet released the man’s identity or the reason he was wanted.

Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said his officers responded to a request for assistance from the sheriff’s office.

