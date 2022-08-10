Mount Pleasant takes next step with noise ordinance
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant leaders voted Tuesday night to advance a town-wide noise ordinance.
Town Council’s first reading of the proposed ordinance passed in a 6-2 vote.
This comes after a 90-day pilot program ended last week.
Council members said the most complaints under the 55-decibel limit were from lawn equipment and traffic.
Town Council is working on a new decibel limit and exactly what hours the rules would be in place.
