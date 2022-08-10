Police: 1 in custody after shooting outside downtown Charleston restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a downtown Charleston shooting.

Police responded to Cru Cafe on Pinckney Street around 3:50 p.m. after receiving a call about an argument between two people.

While police were on the way, one person was shot in the buttock outside the cafe, according to Sgt. Elizabeth Wolfsen. The injuries the person suffered are non-life threatening.

The victim then ran to Hank’s Seafood Restaurant on Hayne Street and got someone to call the authorities.

Eventually, investigators found the suspect and arrested them. There is no official word yet on the suspect’s name or the charges they are facing.

Police did say that the suspect and the victim appear to know each other.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

