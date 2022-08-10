Police arrest 19-year-old in downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting last Monday.

Brandon Simmons is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Police responded to Harris Street near Sanders-Clyde Elementary School just after midnight on Aug. 1 where they found a man on the ground with a head injury.

Police say Simmons shot the victim in the head.

As of Tuesday night, Simmons was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $105,000 bond.

