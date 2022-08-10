SC Lottery
Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home

Police responded to a home on Carrillo Street Wednesday morning after police say a man ran into...
Police responded to a home on Carrillo Street Wednesday morning after police say a man ran into the home after unsuccessfully attempting to rob someone of their vehicle.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a person is in custody after they ran into a home following an attempted robbery.

Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says a man was unsuccessful in robbing someone of their vehicle Wednesday morning.

The man then ran into a home, Wolfsen said.

Wolfsen says no one else was inside the home at the time.

A reporter on the scene noted several law enforcement agencies responding to the scene on Carillo Street.

The man was taken into custody just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, Wolfsen said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

