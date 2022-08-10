Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a person is in custody after they ran into a home following an attempted robbery.
Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says a man was unsuccessful in robbing someone of their vehicle Wednesday morning.
The man then ran into a home, Wolfsen said.
Wolfsen says no one else was inside the home at the time.
A reporter on the scene noted several law enforcement agencies responding to the scene on Carillo Street.
The man was taken into custody just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, Wolfsen said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.