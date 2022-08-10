RiverDogs Open Series Against Lynchburg with Eighth Shutout Win of Season

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs scored two runs within their first four batters of the game and that was all it took to earn a 2-0 shutout win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Antonio Jimenez, Neraldo Catalina and Jonny Cuevas combined to allow the Hillcats just three hits. The RiverDogs increased their lead in the South Division to 3.5 games with the victory in front of 4,002 fans.

In the opening frame, Shane Sasaki started the RiverDogs (23-13, 69-33) attack with a four-pitch against Alonzo Richardson. He quickly stole second and was bunted to third by Carson Williams. The first run scored on a chopper to third by Willy Vasquez that started as an infield single, but was compounded by a throwing error that allowed him to advance to second. Bobby Seymour then smashed a double into the left center gap to score Vasquez and made it 2-0.

With the offense stymied for the rest of the night, Jimenez turned in another quality outing. The southpaw worked 5.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. He worked around two hits and five walks to keep Lynchburg (15-22, 51-52) off the board. Catalina followed by tossing 1.1 innings without surrendering a hit. Finally, Cuevas put the leadoff man aboard twice in the final 2.0 innings, but allowed just one hit to earn his first save of the season.

The RiverDogs received two hits from both Vasquez and Ryan Spikes as part of their six-hit effort. The Hillcats could not take advantage of the eight walks issued by Charleston pitching.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs opened the homestand by celebrating Spinx 50th birthday and National Night Out with the Charleston Police Department. Spinx hid several golden tickets around the ballpark that earned lucky fans free gas money. In all, $1,000 in gas cards were hidden throughout The Joe. National Night Out is an event focused on strengthening neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships. Members of the police department competed in several games between innings and there was even a “dunk tank” allowing fans a chance to dunk a police officer.

The RiverDogs, who have won 10 of their last 11 games, host the Hillcats for game two of the series on Wednesday night. RHP Over Galue (9-1, 4.25) will start on the mound for the home team with RHP Juan Zapata (2-6, 3.78) countering for Lynchburg. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. on Rainbows Pride Night. The RiverDogs will wear Rainbows jerseys in an ode to their former identity. Those jerseys will be auctioned off to fans during the game.

