SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Stacy Danley out as SC State Athletics Director

Alabama State Athletic Director Stacy Danley
Alabama State Athletic Director Stacy Danley
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State has fired Director of Athletics Stacy Danley the school announced Tuesday evening.

SC State president Alexander Conyers made the announcement in a statement saying “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction. We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Danley, who was not under contract with the school according to their statement, was hired back in 2017 after working at Alabama State and Tuskegee. He played college football at Auburn.

This year has been full of issues for the Bulldogs athletics department.

Back in February women’s basketball head coach Audra Smith filed a lawsuit against the school for Title IX violations. She was fired the next day.

In March, former men’s head basketball coach Murray Garvin filed his own lawsuit saying the program was underfunded.

In April, the coach hired to replace Garvin, Tony Madlock, left SC State after just 1 season to become head coach at Alabama State. It would take six weeks after that move for Danley and the school to announce they were forming a search committee for the position. Another six weeks after that they hired their new head coach, Erik Martin of West Virginia.

Former SC State women’s basketball coach and hall of famer Keisha Campbell has been named the interim AD at SC State. She previously served as head women’s basketball coach at SC State University, was athletics director for Hampton University and worked as director of championships for the NCAA.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of...
Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure
North Charleston Police say the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of...
North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2
A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that...
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter
Erica Taylor’s position was eliminated and she was terminated last week in a surprise move.
School board attempts, fails to reinstate fired employee
Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m.
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex

Latest News

Serena Williams defeated Lucie Safarova in the Family Circle Cup final.
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career
Charleston Men’s Basketball Announces Home Non-Conference Slate
VIDEO: Wando looks to bounce back in 2022
VIDEO: Wando looks to bounce back in 2022
VIDEO: Bishop England prepares for 2022 football season
VIDEO: Bishop England prepares for 2022 football season