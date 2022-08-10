Stacy Danley out as SC State Athletics Director

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State has fired Director of Athletics Stacy Danley the school announced Tuesday evening.

SC State president Alexander Conyers made the announcement in a statement saying “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction. We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Danley, who was not under contract with the school according to their statement, was hired back in 2017 after working at Alabama State and Tuskegee. He played college football at Auburn.

This year has been full of issues for the Bulldogs athletics department.

Back in February women’s basketball head coach Audra Smith filed a lawsuit against the school for Title IX violations. She was fired the next day.

In March, former men’s head basketball coach Murray Garvin filed his own lawsuit saying the program was underfunded.

In April, the coach hired to replace Garvin, Tony Madlock, left SC State after just 1 season to become head coach at Alabama State. It would take six weeks after that move for Danley and the school to announce they were forming a search committee for the position. Another six weeks after that they hired their new head coach, Erik Martin of West Virginia.

Former SC State women’s basketball coach and hall of famer Keisha Campbell has been named the interim AD at SC State. She previously served as head women’s basketball coach at SC State University, was athletics director for Hampton University and worked as director of championships for the NCAA.

