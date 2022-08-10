Three Charleston organizations awarded grant to address barriers to better the healthcare system

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Charleston-based organizations were selected for an $8.4 million grant funded by President Biden’s American rescue plan.

The Charleston Chamber foundation, Educate, Empower and Elevate foundation, and Roper St Francis Healthcare were those selected from a competitive pool of over 500 applicants nationwide.

Through a partnership with the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, the good jobs grant is being administered to these three employers.

The overarching goal is to improve the health of the community and the people they serve.

Officials with Roper St Francis say they have received $1.3 million from the grant and the money will be used to get resources to provide equitable job opportunities for the marginalized population regarding healthcare.

Doctor Michael Moxley with Roper St Francis says there are additional factors that impact health. With Roper being one of the largest employers in the area, they can help with job security and equity alongside access to healthcare.

Through the grant, the three organizations will develop the Lowcountry Careers Collaborative in Healthcare, which is an employer-led approach to offer pathways to higher-level careers.

A few ways to accomplish this are by improving access to training for people of color and addressing barriers in the workforce.

“Being more inclusive in our healthcare workforce will then enable more opportunities for our marginalized populations to share in the benefit in resolving those disparities,” Moxley says.

The money Roper has received will go directly toward resources to provide more positions, programming, and outreach to widen the employer pool to reach the marginalized communities.

Over the next three years, these three organizations will be taking on this challenge to better the healthcare community they serve.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.