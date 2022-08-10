SC Lottery
Troopers investigate deadly Dorchester County crash

Troopers say the driver of a pickup truck died when his vehicle collided with a dump truck. Two others were hospitalized.
Troopers say the driver of a pickup truck died when his vehicle collided with a dump truck. Two others were hospitalized.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a crash between a pickup truck and a dump truck.

The crash happened Wednesday at 11:42 a.m. on Zion Road and Powder Horn Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Troopers say a 2016 Peterbilt dump truck was traveling south on Zion Road when it collided with a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck that was traveling east on Powder Horn Road.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered fatal injuries in the crash, Pye said. A passenger in the pickup truck and the driver of the dump truck were taken to an area hospital.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim of the crash.

The Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

