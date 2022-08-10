SC Lottery
Two killed, including paramedic, after car drove through crash scene in Florence County, EMS says

lighting of police car in the night during accident on the road when raining.
lighting of police car in the night during accident on the road when raining.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities confirmed that two people, including a paramedic, were killed during a crash investigation in Florence County.

The Florence County Emergency Medical Services said just before 9 p.m. Monday, paramedics, law enforcement and firefighters were investigating a crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence.

While they were on the scene and caring for the victims of the crash, a car that was not involved in the first wreck drove through the scene and hit at least four people, EMS said.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed a paramedic, Florence police officer and state trooper were hit.

Florence County EMS said it lost one of its paramedics in the crash.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed by grief as we announce that two people died following this incident, including one of our paramedics,” Florence County EMS posted. “We ask for prayers for everyone involved.”

Darlington County EMS sent out its condolences after the deadly crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out tonight to all Florence County First Responders and their families. We are here for you, our brothers and sisters. God Bless and give you comfort,” the agency posted on Facebook.

The identities of the two people killed have not been released by the coroner yet.

WMBF News will bring you new developments on this story as we get them into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

