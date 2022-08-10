SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Wake Forest QB Hartman out indefinitely with medical issue

Former Oceanside Collegiate Academy standout Sam Hartman takes a snap at quarterback for Wake...
Former Oceanside Collegiate Academy standout Sam Hartman takes a snap at quarterback for Wake Forest.(WCSC (custom credit) | WCSC-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman will miss “an extended period of time” for treatment of what the school described Wednesday as medical condition unrelated to football.

In a statement, the school said Hartman sought medical attention Tuesday following a workout. He will miss team activities indefinitely and it’s unclear when he might be able to return to competition.

The school cited privacy laws in not revealing specifics of Hartman’s condition.

The fifth-year junior was one of the top passers in the Bowl Subdivision ranks last year and helped the Demon Deacons reach the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game while tying a program record with 11 wins.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of...
Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure
Erica Taylor’s position was eliminated and she was terminated last week in a surprise move.
School board attempts, fails to reinstate fired employee
A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that...
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter
North Charleston Police say the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of...
North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2
Jeron Laren McCants, 34, will face multiple charges after escaping from custody and leading...
Man charged after chase through Dorchester County neighborhood in stolen truck

Latest News

VIDEO: RiverDogs take series opener over Hillcats
VIDEO: RiverDogs take series opener over Hillcats
VIDEO: Serena Williams set to evolve away from tennis
VIDEO: Serena Williams set to evolve away from tennis
VIDEO: Oceanside Collegiate prepares for 2022 season
VIDEO: Oceanside Collegiate prepares for 2022 season
VIDEO: CofC releases home non-conference schedule
VIDEO: CofC releases home non-conference schedule
VIDEO: SC State fires AD Stacy Danley
VIDEO: SC State fires AD Stacy Danley