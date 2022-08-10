Working Wednesdays: Prologistix hiring hundreds for light industrial jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hire Dynamics-ProLogistix-ResourceMFG is looking to fill hundreds of light industrial positions around the Tri-County.

These positions include loader/unloaders, palletizers, team leads, warehouse supervisors, reach forklift operators, order pickers, mechanical assemblers, CNC machine operators, shipping and receiving clerks, and more.

There is a job fair Wednedsay from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in North Charleston to fill some of these positions. The Top Flight job fair will be held at 3294 Ashley Phosphate Rd.

Hiring managers will also be the guests on Working Wednesdays to talk about these opportunities. Currently, ProLogistix and Hire Dynamics put more than 600 people to work each week in the Charleston area. To see the full list of jobs and to apply, click the link.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in-depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

