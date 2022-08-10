YWCA Greater Charleston announces honorees for ‘What Women Bring 2022′

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The YWCA Greater Charleston has announced the 10 women who have been chosen as recipients of the ‘What Women Bring’ award.

Women are nominated from across South Carolina for their outstanding contributions in the areas of business, community and culture. This marks the fifth year the YWCA has held the event to honor women leaders in the state.

‘We will honor 10 women from eight different industries who are not only fierce in their careers, they’re fierce in their faith, and they’re fierce in their fight for equity,” YWCA Greater Charleston Executive Director LaVanda Brown said.

Seven of the 10 honorees serve in leadership roles in the Tri-County:

Sarah Castle, Director of Amazon Technical Academy and instructor at College of Charleston;

Patrice Black Davis, VP of Student Services for Trident Technical College;

Shakeima Clark Chatman, Owner of The Chatman Group with Keller Williams Realty;

Rebecca Ryan Collett, Owner of Collett Media and former journalist;

Natalie A. Ham, Attorney for Charleston County;

Jessica D. Kearse, Senior Consultant Yovant;

Richie Simone Lee, Owner of Birthing With Purpose;

Margie Moore-Williamson, Exe. Dir. of The ARC of South Carolina;

Ilsia Muniz, DOJ Certified Representative Immigrant Connection;

Sherrika Myers, Founder of Every 1 Voice Matters.

The women will be officially recognized during the ‘What Women Bring’ luncheon set for Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Conference Center at Thornley Campus of Trident Technical College in North Charleston. Live 5 News’ Ann McGill will serve as co-host for the event.

Instead of a speaker, the nominees will share their stories during a discussion at the luncheon.

“We want to hear from the women who are in the struggle every day. So we felt that ‘What Women Bring,’ that that title in and of itself, and with a conversation where women can get real and talk about the things that are uniquely challenging, reinforces how we triumphed as women,” Brown said.

The YWCA Greater Charleston is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

