SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A teenager from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being pulled into a wood chipper, according to the coroner.

Authorities said the 17-year-old was partially pulled into a commercial wood chipper at a home in Lehigh County, which is in the eastern part of the state.

Troopers and EMS personnel provided medical assistance to the teen before he was airlifted to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.

Several agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating this death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to Cru Cafe on Pinckney Street around 3:50 p.m. after receiving a call about...
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Deputies search for missing Berkeley Co. teen
Jeron Laren McCants, 34, will face multiple charges after escaping from custody and leading...
Man charged after chase through Dorchester County neighborhood in stolen truck
Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and...
Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Charleston County Wednesday...
Bidens arrive in Charleston for vacation on Kiawah Island

Latest News

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the home in New Britain had...
2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Cincinnati Zoo narrows search down to 2 names for new baby hippo