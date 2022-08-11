SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

3 Lowcountry counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The advisory is scheduled to last till 7:15 p.m.
The advisory is scheduled to last till 7:15 p.m.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Thursday night.

The advisory is scheduled to last till 7:15 p.m.

Impacts include damage to trees and powerlines, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour are possible.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to Cru Cafe on Pinckney Street around 3:50 p.m. after receiving a call about...
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Deputies search for missing Berkeley Co. teen
Jeron Laren McCants, 34, will face multiple charges after escaping from custody and leading...
Man charged after chase through Dorchester County neighborhood in stolen truck
Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and...
Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Charleston County Wednesday...
Bidens arrive in Charleston for vacation on Kiawah Island

Latest News

Investigators are trying to speak with Huey Williams, Jr., 42, of Cordova.
Deputies searching for person of interest in 80-year-old’s killing
Tammy Perreault
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
It happened one mile west of exit 14 and it is causing slowdowns on the Westmoreland bridge.
FIRST ALERT: Crash leads to slowdowns on Westmoreland bridge
Curtis Eddie Smith, right, was led out of a Columbia courtroom in handcuffs Thursday afternoon...
Judge revokes bond for alleged Murdaugh conspirator