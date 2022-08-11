3 Lowcountry counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Thursday night.

The advisory is scheduled to last till 7:15 p.m.

Impacts include damage to trees and powerlines, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour are possible.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.