Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old N.C. girl allegedly abducted by mother in Cary

The child was last seen wearing a pink and purple nightgown with a unicorn on the front.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cary Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old girl.

Amani Jada Bruce was last seen with the accused abductor, 38-year-old Crystal Beatrice Walston, who is her biological mother. The location of the abduction is 110-1A Rosedown Dr. in Cary.

The two were last seen leaving from 215 Bracken St. in Sanford, heading towards downtown Sanford in a silver 2011 Lexus RX350, North Carolina license plant number JKC-6112.

Bruce is a Black female, approximately 3-foot-8, weighing 65 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink and purple nightgown with a unicorn on the front.

Amani Jade Bruce, left, was last seen wearing a pink and purple nightgown with a unicorn on the...
Amani Jade Bruce, left, was last seen wearing a pink and purple nightgown with a unicorn on the front. Police say she was abducted by her mother, Crystal Walston, right.(Source: N.C. Department of Public Safety)

Walston is a Black female, approximately 5-foot-11, weighing 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and could be wearing a black V-neck scrub top, black scrub pants and Carolina blue gripping socks.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Cary Police Department immediately at (919) 469-4012, or call 911 or *HP.

