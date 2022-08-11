Cold front to bring storms before beautiful weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds have increased today ahead of a cold front that will bring a stormy end to the work week. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy today with hit or miss showers and storms possible from lunchtime through this evening. Highs will top out in the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. There is a *Moderate Risk* of rip currents again today at the beaches. We expect a dry start to our Friday before the chance of scattered storms develops ahead of a cold front Friday afternoon and evening. This front will push south of the area for this weekend taking rain out of the forecast, lowering the temperatures a few degrees, and lowering the humidity. A beautiful weekend is expected with sunny skies, lower humidity and high in the upper 80s. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend.

TROPICS: No tropical waves with the potential for development in the Atlantic basin.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms.

FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 88.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.