Coroner identifies victim of deadly Dorchester County crash

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 66-year-old man as the victim of a deadly Wednesday crash in Dorchester County.

Robert Rudd, from Ridgeville, died at the scene after the pickup truck he was driving was struck by a dump truck, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

The crash happened Wednesday at 11:42 a.m. on Zion Road and Powder Horn Road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a 2016 Peterbilt dump truck was traveling south on Zion Road when it collided with a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck that was traveling east on Powder Horn Road.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered fatal injuries in the crash, Pye said. A passenger in the pickup truck and the driver of the dump truck were taken to an area hospital.

The Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

