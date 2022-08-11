Deputies investigating homicide of Berkeley Co. woman

SC Lottery
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Pineville woman as a homicide.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Pineville woman as a homicide.

Deputies responded Monday morning to a home alarm and found smoke and fire coming from the home, sheriff’s office spokesperson Cpl. Carli Drayton said. Deputies then called for the fire department to respond to the home.

Drayton said neighbors told deputies that the woman may be trapped inside the home. First responders located the woman dead inside the home.

The investigation determined the fire was intentionally set and physical evidence is currently being examined, Drayton said.

“All available manpower is investigating this case. This was a horrendous act of violence and not typical of the Pineville community.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “Any information, no matter how much or how little, could assist investors with their case. It’s important to come forward.”

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

