SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies searching for person of interest in 80-year-old’s killing

Investigators are trying to speak with Huey Williams, Jr., 42, of Cordova.
Investigators are trying to speak with Huey Williams, Jr., 42, of Cordova.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man who may have information on a homicide case.

Investigators are trying to speak with Huey Williams, Jr., 42, of Cordova.

Williams, Jr. may have information on a homicide that happened on Aug. 1 at a home on Five Chop Road.

At the home, deputies found an 80-year-old man who had died.

“We have learned from the autopsy that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Deputies describe Williams, Jr. as 6 feet tall and weighing around 190 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Williams, Jr.’s whereabouts or the incident, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to Cru Cafe on Pinckney Street around 3:50 p.m. after receiving a call about...
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Deputies search for missing Berkeley Co. teen
Jeron Laren McCants, 34, will face multiple charges after escaping from custody and leading...
Man charged after chase through Dorchester County neighborhood in stolen truck
Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and...
Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Charleston County Wednesday...
Bidens arrive in Charleston for vacation on Kiawah Island

Latest News

It happened one mile west of exit 14 and it is causing slowdowns on the Westmoreland bridge.
FIRST ALERT: Crash leads to slowdowns on Westmoreland bridge
Curtis Eddie Smith, right, was led out of a Columbia courtroom in handcuffs Thursday afternoon...
Judge revokes bond for alleged Murdaugh conspirator
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the vehicle is about two miles west of...
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle on fire slowing traffic on I-26W near exit 194
Charleston Co. School District opens up a center for the non-English speakers on Stall’s campus.
Charleston Co. School District launches Newcomer Center for non-English speaking students