Deputies searching for person of interest in 80-year-old’s killing

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man who may have information on a homicide case.

Investigators are trying to speak with Huey Williams, Jr., 42, of Cordova.

Williams, Jr. may have information on a homicide that happened on Aug. 1 at a home on Five Chop Road.

At the home, deputies found an 80-year-old man who had died.

“We have learned from the autopsy that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Deputies describe Williams, Jr. as 6 feet tall and weighing around 190 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Williams, Jr.’s whereabouts or the incident, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.