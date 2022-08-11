SC Lottery
Dominion Energy encourages public to mark utility lines for national 811 day

Source: Live 5
By Molly McBride
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thursday is National 811 day, which is a day to spread awareness about the importance of marking underground utility lines before digging.

Dominion Energy is joining utilities across the country to remind the public to call 811 before digging into their home improvement projects this summer.

According to a recent national study, almost half of all U.S. homeowners who plan to dig this year will put themselves and their communities at risk by digging without contacting 811.

Contacting 811 will send a professional locator out to mark utility lines

Dominion Energy said projects as simple as building a mailbox or building a deck could cause damage to natural gas lines, electric lines, or other utilities. Striking these underground lines can cause outages and disruptions to the neighborhood or even public safety issues.

The spokesperson for Dominion Energy, Paul Fischer, said calling 811 or putting a request in online, can save a lot of hassle.

He said he wants to make sure their customers and property owners understand the importance of contacting 811 at least three days before digging.

“We want to make sure we keep our customers, property owners, and the general public safe. We also want to also ensure the safety and reliability of our system,” Fischer said.

The utility marking service is paid for by utilities, like Dominion Energy, to protect public safety and their infrastructure. For more information about safe digging from Dominion Energy, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

