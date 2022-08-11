SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Highway 61

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a crash on Highway 61 has closed a portion of the road early Thursday morning.

Lt. Rick Carson says Highway 61 near Middleton Plantation will be closed indefinitely because of a fatal crash.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

