FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Highway 61
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a crash on Highway 61 has closed a portion of the road early Thursday morning.
Lt. Rick Carson says Highway 61 near Middleton Plantation will be closed indefinitely because of a fatal crash.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.