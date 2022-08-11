SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash leads to slowdowns on Westmoreland bridge

It happened one mile west of exit 14 and it is causing slowdowns on the Westmoreland bridge.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a left lane is closed on I-526 westbound because of a crash.

It happened one mile west of exit 14 and it is causing slowdowns on the Westmoreland bridge.

There is no official word yet on any injuries resulting from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

