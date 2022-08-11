FIRST ALERT: Vehicle on fire slowing traffic on I-26W near exit 194

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are reporting that a vehicle on fire has closed a right lane on I-26 westbound near Jedburg Road.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the vehicle is about two miles west of exit 194.

There is no official word yet on what led up to the vehicle fire or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

