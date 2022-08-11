Folly Beach Police looking for man in knife attack investigation
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying a man as part of an investigation into an incident at an area restaurant.
Authorities say they are looking to identify and locate the man in connection to a knife assault that occurred at Loggerhead’s Beach Grill on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Dep. Chief Rocky Burke at 843-725-9989 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
