Georgetown Co. announces 4 early voting locations, special city council election date

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Voters in Georgetown County will have four different places to vote ahead of November’s election, but that is not the only election the county is focusing on.

County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Aphra McCrea said by opening as many locations as possible, they hope to have turnout as high as possible, which officials estimate to be around 40% this year.

“We want to make it convenient, accessible and as easy as possible,” McCrea said, “so if we can place early vote sites where all residents or all voters can go to these locations, why not?”

Early voting in Georgetown County for Nov. 8′s general election will start on Oct. 24 and run through Nov. 5.

Below is a list of early voting locations:

Voter Registration & Elections – 303 N. Hazard St., Georgetown

Andrews Regional Recreational Center – 220 S. Cedar Ave., Andrews

Choppee Recreation Center – 8259 Choppee Rd., Georgetown

Litchfield Exchange – 14361 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island

McCrea said all voters will need to bring their ID to cast a ballot.

“The Litchfield Exchange, that’s on the Waccamaw Neck; You have the majority of your voting population there, so it was only right and makes sense to host a location there,” McCrea said. “Choppee and Andrews, those are more of your rural areas.”

Georgetown resident Mardo Semones said she has voted in every election since she moved to the area.

“If I don’t vote, then I have no reason or no privilege to complain if it doesn’t go my way or say what I think, you know, so everybody needs to put their vote in,” she said.

Along with early voting, the board said there will be a special election on Dec. 27.

City Councilmember Al Joseph announced he will be resigning on Friday to serve as a coordinator for the city.

In a statement, Joseph said, in part, “I am very proud and blessed to have served on the city council and hope that I can continue to serve the city of Georgetown in my new role for years to come.”

Candidate filing for December’s special election will start on Sept. 2 and run through Sept. 10. If necessary, a primary will be held on Oct 25.

