Georgetown Sheriff urges caution in approaching 3 missing boys

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff is warning the public to be cautious if anyone runs into three boys who ran away from a facility in the Georgetown area.

Sheriff Carter Weaver says to call 911 if anyone suspects three 14-year-old boys, who were last seen at an American Marine Institute facility just before 6 p.m., are in the area.

Deputies searched near the facility Wednesday night with bloodhounds and a helicopter from the South Carolina Law Division but still could not find the boys.

Because of their age, no booking photos or identities were released. One of the boys is from Laurens County. and the other two are from Greenville County, deputies say.

“A reverse 911 call has gone out to residents within a 10-mile radius of the AMI facility, warning them about the runaways and giving them their description,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley said.

Deputies described the as boys wearing khaki pants, white T-shirts and black slides.

Investigators are still in the area patrolling.

