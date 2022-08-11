SC Lottery
Lawsuit: N. Charleston officer ‘slams’ man to ground without cause, arrests him

The lawsuit filed in Charleston County alleges two North Charleston police officers were...
The lawsuit filed in Charleston County alleges two North Charleston police officers were responding to the Motel 6 on Ashley Phosphate Road on March 11, 2022.(Daniel Boles)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is facing a new lawsuit after police body cam footage shows an officer ‘slamming’ a man to the ground, injuring him, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The lawsuit filed in Charleston County alleges two North Charleston police officers were responding to the Motel 6 on Ashley Phosphate Road on March 11, 2022. Quincy Vaughn, who is filing the suit, was staying at the motel at the time, and his cousin was visiting him, according to the court documents.

Vaughn alleges in the suit the officers, PFC Stoilov and PFC Bonnell, placed his cousin under arrest for trespassing. The body camera footage shows the situation escalating when Vaughn starts to question ‘why’ his cousin is being placed under arrest. Vaughn can be heard in the audio from the recording saying, “you better let him out.”

Officer Stoilov responds, “Or what?”

The full video was posted on YouTube by Vaughn’s attorney Daniel Boles of Boles Law Firm, LLC.

Vaughn was injured as a result of the incident, according to the documents. Boles says Vaughn has been to the neurologist and a concussion specialist following what the documents call the “clothesline maneuver” executed by Officer Stoilov. Vaughn was taken to the hospital shortly after the incident and faced a breach of peace charge and a $100 bond.

Boles sent the Use of Force report filed a few weeks after the incident on March 29. Those documents say the actions performed by Officer Stoilov were appropriate and within department policy.

The lawsuit says the actions were excessive and negligent on behalf of the city. The suit states:

Defendant departed from the duties of care required by law enforcement officers and agencies that hire, train and employ these officers and were thereby negligent, careless, grossly negligent, reckless and acted in violation of the duties owed to Plaintiff…

Attorney Daniel Boles says, “The city and its officers will be held accountable for this assault.”

The City of North Charleston and the North Charleston Police Department say they cannot comment on pending litigation. Officials have not yet responded to questions about the officers’ employment status.

