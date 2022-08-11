SC Lottery
Police searching for teen missing since May

Christopher Vargas, 16, was last seen in May near 6520 Dorchester Rd.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing boy.

Christopher Vargas, 16, was last seen in May near 6520 Dorchester Rd. Vargas’ mother believes he was staying at a friend’s house and may be traveling in a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with Texas tags.

Police describe Vargas as 5′11″, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact Detective Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or the department at 843-740-1015.

