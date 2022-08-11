SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rescued beagle puppies visit nursing home

Recently rescued beagle puppies visited a nursing home in Virginia. (Credit: WJLA via CNN Newsoure)
By WJLA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - Six-week-old beagle puppies rescued from a Virginia breeding facility visited seniors at a nursing home in Fairfax County.

“Oh, I like it. I like puppies. I haven’t had one in a long time,” resident Julia Doyle said.

The staff at Promedica Skilled Nursing had heard about the ongoing mission to save 4,000 beagles that were bred to be sold to labs for experimentation, so they reached out to Homeward Trails Animal Shelter to ask whether any of the recently rescued puppies might be able to stop by.

“We’re always looking for fun activities for our residents and I thought, you know, there’s nothing more fun or that would bring joy to the residents than having some puppies visit,” nursing home staff Cindy Oplinger said.

There was lots of joy from both the residents and the puppies on Wednesday afternoon.

“Oh, we used to have a beagle and it’s so nice to see a puppy again. I love puppies,” resident Carol Brashares said.

It was a successful outing for the puppies eager to be loved and to give love as well.

“I think everybody wins. Yeah, it’s wonderful, and that was the whole point of bringing in the puppies today. We couldn’t be happier,” Oplinger said.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to Cru Cafe on Pinckney Street around 3:50 p.m. after receiving a call about...
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Deputies search for missing Berkeley Co. teen
Jeron Laren McCants, 34, will face multiple charges after escaping from custody and leading...
Man charged after chase through Dorchester County neighborhood in stolen truck
Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and...
Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Charleston County Wednesday...
Bidens arrive in Charleston for vacation on Kiawah Island

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) died at the age of 58. She was among four people, including...
Indiana funeral set for GOP Rep. Walorski killed in crash
McDonald’s has 109 restaurants in Ukraine but didn’t say Thursday how many would reopen.
Big Mac is coming back: McDonald’s to reopen in Ukraine
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy submits ask to Public Service Commission to raise electric rates amid rising fuel costs
Authorities say a fatal crash has shut down a portion of Highway 61 early Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Fatal crash closes portion of Highway 61