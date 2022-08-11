RiverDogs Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 5-3 Loss

Charleston, SC - Three runs in the ninth inning were not enough for the Charleston RiverDogs as the Lynchburg Hillcats evened the series on Wednesday by a 5-3 score. This game was played in front of a Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park crowd of 2,888.

With runners on first and second in the bottom of the ninth inning, Kenny Piper knocked his second home run of the season over the left field wall to cut the deficit to 5-3, but Oneill Manzueta grounded out to end the game, giving the Hillcats (51-53, 16-22) the win.

Neither team reached base until the top of the third, when the Hillcats got three base hits with two outs. Cesar Idrogo, Yordys Valdes and Isaiah Greene all singled to make it 1-0, and a wild pitch scored Valdes to make it 2-0.

The Hillcats scored one more in the fourth inning. Junior Sanquintin and Dayan Frias singled to start the inning. Two batters later, Victor Planchart knocked in Sanquintin with an RBI base hit to make it 3-0 against Over Galue, who started the game for the RiverDogs (69-34, 23-13) and went 4.1 innings allowing three runs on six hits and striking out eight.

The Hillcats extended the lead in the top of the seventh inning, scoring two runs on three straight hits to start the inning. Idrogo singled and advanced to third on a double by Valdes. Then, Greene knocked in his second and third run of the game with a two-run single to make it 5-0.

The RiverDogs were no-hit through the first 6.2 innings against Juan Zapata and Bronny Munoz on Wednesday before Willy Vasquez hit a bloop single in the seventh inning to end the bid. Zapata picked up the win for the Hillcats to improve to 3-6, tossing 5.0 shutout innings and striking out five. Galue (9-2) was charged with the loss.

Alex Ayala Jr. followed Galue’s outing, allowing two runs on three hits in 2.2 innings of work. Juan Rivera and Aneudy Cortorreal both pitched a scoreless inning to round out the night for the RiverDogs.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs hosted Rainbows Pride Night at The Joe alongside Charleston Pride. On the field, the team sported white jerseys that featured the colors of the rainbow on the logo and sleeves. Those jerseys were auctioned to fans and presented to them from off the players’ backs following the game. Prior to the game, Charleston Pride, MUSC Health and the RiverDogs presented the Rainbows Pride Awards to outstanding individuals and organizations that support Charleston’s diverse LGBTQ community.

The series will resume on Thursday at 7:05, as the RiverDogs strive to get back in the win column. RHP JJ Goss (3-5, 4.04) will toe the rubber for the RiverDogs, while RHP Trenton Denholm (4-3, 4.48) takes the mound for the Hillcats. On a Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Budweiser, $1 beers will be available throughout the ballpark.

