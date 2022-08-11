SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: Alleged Murdaugh conspirator to face bond revocation hearing Thursday

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A bond revocation hearing is scheduled for Thursday for the man accused of attempting to shoot prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh in what investigators called an insurance fraud scheme.

Curtis Eddie Smith will appear in front of Judge Clifton Newman at 3 p.m. at the Richland County Courthouse, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

DON'T SEE LIVE VIDEO? Click here to watch.

State agents say Smith planned the alleged assisted suicide plot with Murdaugh so that Murdaugh’s surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

No details were provided from the Attorney General’s Office on why prosecutors are seeking to revoke his bond.

