1 killed, 1 injured in Thursday night assault on James Island

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was killed and another person was injured in a Thursday night assault on James Island.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded to the woods behind 1231 Folly Road around 8:22 a.m. Thursday night.

Officer located a 34-year-old woman injured in the assault who was taken to a hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Wolfsen says.

Officers say the investigation determined there had been a second victim of the assault who was located in the woods a short time later.

The 36-year-old man had “suffered apparent bodily trauma” and died at the scene, Wolfsen said.

The coroner has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

