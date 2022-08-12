SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. man facing law enforcement impersonation, gun charges

Jeremy Hughes, 39, is accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshal and illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, according to court documents.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal grand jury in Charleston indicted a Goose Creek man for pretending to be a U.S. Marshal and for having a handgun after a domestic violence conviction.

The indictment alleges 39-year-old Jeremy Hughes falsely claimed he was with the U.S. Marshals searching for a fugitive on Nov. 22.

Court documents allege Hughes carried a pistol and shotgun and wore tactical clothing with a “Police US Marshals” shirt.

Investigators arrested Hughes on Dec. 1 and during the arrest, Hughes had multiple firearms and ammunition on his person, U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Derek Shoemake said. Investigators found additional firearms and ammunition during a search of Hughes’ home, Shoemake said.

Court documents state Hughes is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition because of a previous domestic violence conviction.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 13 years in prison.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Hughes is curently being detained, Shoemake said.

