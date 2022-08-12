Charleston Co. Schools hotline returns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District announced the return of its Back-to-School Hotline beginning Monday.

The service allows families to call in with questions and get assistance and information from district staff members for the upcoming school year.

The hotline will open Monday morning and run through Friday afternoon. Hours for the hotline are 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. each day.

The number for the hotline is 843-937-6303.

