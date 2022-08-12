SC Lottery
Charleston Co. Schools hotline returns

The Charleston County School District announced the return of its Back-to-School Hotline...
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District announced the return of its Back-to-School Hotline beginning Monday.

The service allows families to call in with questions and get assistance and information from district staff members for the upcoming school year.

The hotline will open Monday morning and run through Friday afternoon. Hours for the hotline are 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. each day.

The number for the hotline is 843-937-6303.

