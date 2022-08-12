Charleston County School vendor offers enrollment to 80 students despite not having the spots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says a technical glitch by a vendor is to blame after 80 students on the waitlist for the upcoming school year were offered a spot in an early childhood education program.

A first initial email was sent to families Tuesday and said that a seat was available for their child.

“So, I was in my room at 7:11, and I will never forget, I got the email, and I ran down the stairs and I was like, ‘You got into big girl school!’ and we literally celebrated until bedtime,” Kristin Graf, mother to one of 80 students offered accidental enrollment said. “She didn’t even want to go to daycare the next day but I told her she needed to say goodbye to her teachers because they were so wonderful and that Friday would be her last day. She has just been so excited.”

Then a follow-up email was released the next day, saying that the available spot could no longer be honored.

Graf contacted Harbor View Elementary School, the school in which her daughter was enrolled, and she was told that an error had been made in enrollment. She spoke to a woman from the district on the phone who Graf said was just profusely apologizing.

“I just feel like they should have done a little bit more for us,” Graft said. “Just in general, it’s been a nightmare. The last few days have been a nightmare for me.”

In Graf’s situation, she was fortunate enough to reenroll her daughter into her previous daycare, but other families have not been so lucky, especially with school beginning next week.

Andrew Pruitt, Charleston County School District Director of Communications, said that the school district has no control over the email being sent out since they use a third-party vendor. He also said that this is the first time that something like this has occurred since he started in this position seven years ago.

The district released this statement on the incident.

The message was sent in error. The seats offered through this most recent communication cannot be honored as, again, it was in error. All seats offered prior to 5:44 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, WILL be honored. On behalf of the District’s School Choice vendor, we regret the confusion.

If your family was offered false enrollment, contact the district’s school choice office via email at school_choice@charleston.k12.sc.us, or call (843) 937-6582.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.