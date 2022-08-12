Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been ordered to pay $27,500 in restitution after being found guilty of producing child pornography.

Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the production of child porn.

Agents with Homeland Security working undercover in a chat room found a user called “unclebaddy” posting a link to a video containing child porn, according to court evidence. Investigators discovered the IP address matched where Cascone lived.

During the investigation, agents learned that Cascone was already being investigated by the West Virginia State Police for having online sexual communications with a 14-year-old West Virginia girl, according to a news release.

Agents say that Cascone’s home was searched and they found multiple images and videos of child porn. After being interviewed, Cascone admitted to receiving and sending sexually explicit images with the minor, the news release stated.

Cascone was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison, to be followed by a lifetime term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

Cascone is currently booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center awaiting a transfer.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.