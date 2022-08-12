SC Lottery
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn

Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the production of child porn.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been ordered to pay $27,500 in restitution after being found guilty of producing child pornography.

Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the production of child porn.

Agents with Homeland Security working undercover in a chat room found a user called “unclebaddy” posting a link to a video containing child porn, according to court evidence. Investigators discovered the IP address matched where Cascone lived.

During the investigation, agents learned that Cascone was already being investigated by the West Virginia State Police for having online sexual communications with a 14-year-old West Virginia girl, according to a news release.

Agents say that Cascone’s home was searched and they found multiple images and videos of child porn. After being interviewed, Cascone admitted to receiving and sending sexually explicit images with the minor, the news release stated.

Cascone was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison, to be followed by a lifetime term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

Cascone is currently booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center awaiting a transfer.

