Coast Guard rescues man from capsized boat off Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Coast Guard rescued a 68-year-old man Thursday after his boat capsized off Pawleys Island.

A Coast Guard crew from Station Georgetown was able to rescue the man after someone contacted the station after seeing the man in the water wearing a life jacket next to the capsized vessel.

USCG says the call came in just after 6 p.m. Thursday and crews were able to get the man out of the water about nine miles offshore Pawleys Island. The man was uninjured and taken back to Station Georgetown.

“The crew responded quickly and effectively resulting in getting on-scene and recovering the boater,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Hughes said. “The most helpful part of the case was that the boater was wearing his life jacket and stayed with the vessel.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department also assisted in the rescue.

