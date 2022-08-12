SC Lottery
Coast Guard rescues man from capsized boat off Pawleys Island

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Georgetown crew responded to a capsized vessel offshore Pawleys...
A U.S. Coast Guard Station Georgetown crew responded to a capsized vessel offshore Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Aug. 11, 2022. The Station Georgetown crew arrived on-scene and recovered the man that was wearing his life jacket from the water with no medical concerns.(United States Coast Guard)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Coast Guard rescued a 68-year-old man Thursday after his boat capsized off Pawleys Island.

A Coast Guard crew from Station Georgetown was able to rescue the man after someone contacted the station after seeing the man in the water wearing a life jacket next to the capsized vessel.

USCG says the call came in just after 6 p.m. Thursday and crews were able to get the man out of the water about nine miles offshore Pawleys Island. The man was uninjured and taken back to Station Georgetown.

“The crew responded quickly and effectively resulting in getting on-scene and recovering the boater,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Hughes said. “The most helpful part of the case was that the boater was wearing his life jacket and stayed with the vessel.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department also assisted in the rescue.

