Cold front to bring storms today, beautiful weather this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will bring a round of rain and storms to our area Friday afternoon and early evening before moving through overnight and lowering the rain chance for the weekend. A dry start to our Friday may not last long as showers may beginning popping up before lunch time. The rain chance will continue to increase in the afternoon as a line of storms drop north to south across our area. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are expected. Clouds will keep the temperatures down today with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the storms should diminish this evening as this line moves south of our area. The cold front will not arrive until Saturday morning leaving in a slight chance of a shower or storm Friday evening and overnight. The front will push of the Lowcountry for the weekend leaving us with lots of sunshine and lower humidity. We may have enough moisture on Saturday to produce one or two showers south of I-26. Most of you will stay rain-free this weekend. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers and Storms Likely. High 86.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 87.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88.

