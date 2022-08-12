SC Lottery
Coroner IDs man killed during assault behind Walmart

By Steven Ardary and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died during a Thursday night assault on James Island.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Sean Strojny, 36, from Ohio but resided in Charleston, died as a result of bodily trauma.

Theodore T. Wagner Jr., from Charleston, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police spokesman Michael Gillooly said.

Gillooly says officers responded to the parking lot of the Folly Road Walmart around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night regarding an assault in progress on a woman.

Officers located the 34-year-old woman suffering from trauma from the assault. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police say.

During the investigation, the woman told officers she was assaulted in the wooded area behind the Walmart and that a man had also been assaulted in the same area, Gillooly said. The woman was able to provide a description of the assailant.

Officers say, after an extensive search of the area, a 36-year-old man was located in the wooded area who had suffered apparent bodily trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Theodore T. Wagner Jr., from Charleston, was located near the scene by an assisting Charleston County deputy, and an investigation determined he was involved with both assaults.

Wagner was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

